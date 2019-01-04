Traffic
January 4, 2019 3:48 pm

Multiple lanes on Toronto’s York Street closed till 2020 due to PATH construction

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Traffic backed up as multiple lanes on York Street are closed until 2020 due to PATH construction.

James Davidson/Global News
Commuters in the downtown core could have another possible traffic headache on their hands.

Multiple lanes on Toronto’s York Street will be closed until 2020 due to construction on Toronto’s underground PATH system.

Beginning Friday, one lane in each direction on York Street between Bremner Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed until April 2020.

The extension to the PATH system will connect the ICE condominiums, 16 York St. and Maple Leafs Square.

Construction will run from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Work will not take place on holidays or Sundays.

