Increase in impaired driving charges, stopped vehicles during Edmonton Holiday Checkstop campaign

Edmonton police say there was an increase in both the number of vehicles stopped and the number of impaired driving charges laid during this holiday season’s Checkstop program compared to years past.

Fifty-nine drivers were charged with impaired driving this season compared to 42 the previous year. There was also an increase in the number of roadside suspensions issued, with 90 in 2018 compared to 72 in 2017.

However, Edmonton police also checked 4,812 vehicles during its December 2018 Checkstop campaign compared to 3,530 the previous year.

“This is a marked increase over our 2017 Holiday Checkstop numbers,” Sgt. Rob Davis said.

“Undoubtedly, this is in part due to an increased number of officer-citizen contacts made throughout this year’s Holiday Checkstop campaign. Regardless, it continues to illustrate that we still have a lot of work to do collectively as a society.”

Police said the highest breath sample given during their 2018 New Year’s Eve check stop was a 21-year-old man who had a blood alcohol level of 150 mg, which is nearly double the legal driving limit.

Under new national laws, a first offence for a driver with a blood alcohol content of 120-159 mg is a mandatory minimum $1,500 fine.

Edmonton police said they conducted two drug-impaired evaluations during the holiday campaign. Police said they conduct drug-impaired driving assessments through a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which involves officers asking drivers questions as well as performing an eye exam and movement tests.

If the test indicates a driver is impaired, the person is arrested and taken to a police station for a urine or blood sample. If the sample confirms impairment, charges can be laid, police said.

Edmonton police said the December Checkstop campaign continued a trend throughout 2018 that saw a 17-per-cent increase in drivers being charged with impaired driving from 2017.

In 2018, 149 people were charged with the offence in Edmonton compared to 127 in 2017. Police checked nearly 1,000 more vehicles last year than in 2017, which was a nine-per-cent increase.

The Edmonton Police Service Checkstop program includes roving patrols across the city. Police said the campaign is not solely about catching impaired drivers; it is also about educating the public about the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving.

Edmonton police said there were a total of 8,937 calls to 911 last year regarding potential impaired driving through its Curb the Danger program. These calls resulted in 630 arrests and 292 roadside suspensions.

New national impaired driving laws give police officers the authority to demand breathalyzer tests from any driver they pull over. Previously, officers could only test drivers if they had a reasonable suspicion the person was impaired. Any driver who refuses to take the test can be charged.