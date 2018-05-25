Warrants for manslaughter, impaired driving issued for man wanted in Edmonton hit and run

Edmonton police have issued Canada-wide warrants for a suspect they believe is connected to a hit-and-run collision last winter that killed a cyclist.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, a dark-coloured vehicle struck a cyclist in the intersection of 111 Avenue and 96 Street. The driver of the vehicle left the scene and the 38-year-old cyclist died from his injuries in hospital.

READ MORE: Cyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in central Edmonton overnight

Jiduo Luo, 23, of Xiamen, China, is wanted on several warrants, including manslaughter, impaired driving causing death, failure to stop at an accident causing death or bodily harm and failure to appear in court.

According to police, Luo was reportedly going to school at “multiple post-secondary institutions in Edmonton.”

Witnesses reported Luo as the driver of a blue 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer that is alleged to have been involved in the fatal collision, police said.

Police believe he left Canada shortly after the incident and may be living in China now.

Luo is described as five feet, six inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.