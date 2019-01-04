Sports
January 4, 2019 6:40 am

Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu defeats legendary Venus Williams at ASB Classic

By Staff The Canadian Press

Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates after winning a game during her round of 16 match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the ASB Classic on January 03, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu has recorded her second stunning tennis upset in as many days.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., downed the legendary Venus Williams 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-3 in a quarterfinal on Friday at the ASB Classic.

Ranked No. 152 in the world, Andreescu beat the third-ranked and former world No. 1 Carolina Wozniacki on Thursday before taking out No. 38 Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion and a former world No. 1.

Andreescu won 11 straight games against Williams after losing the first set and falling behind 1-0 in the second set.

“I believe that anything is possible and tonight I think I did the impossible,” Andreescu said in an on-court interview after the match. “I don’t even know what to say. It’s just such an amazing feeling.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s Julia Goerges came back from a set down on Friday to beat Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., for a spot in the tournament semifinals.

The 14th-ranked Goerges downed the 87th-ranked Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Goerges is seeded No. 2 and was last year’s champion. She fired seven aces to take the two-hour-28-minute marathon.

The US$250,000 WTA Tour event is a warmup for the Australian Open.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

