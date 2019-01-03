Canada
January 3, 2019 8:32 am
Updated: January 3, 2019 8:36 am

Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu stuns Wozniacki at ASB Classic

By Staff The Canadian Press

Bianca Andreescu seen in action at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Aug. 8, 2017.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has recorded a massive tennis upset.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., stunned world No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the ASB Classic on Thursday.

Andreescu, who had to qualify just to make the season-opening tournament, is ranked No. 152 in the world.

The win over the reigning Australian Open champion sends Andreescu into a match against former world No. 1 Venus Williams in the quarterfinals.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it right now. I’ve dreamed of playing on this stage against top players and now I’m here,” Andreescu said on-court after the match.

“I’ve had a couple of back issues the past couple of months. I just fought until the end.”

