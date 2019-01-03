Crime
RCMP investigate death of elderly Kelowna woman

A Kelowna senior died following an altercation with another care-home resident just before Christmas, according to RCMP.

“The Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said on Thursday in a brief press release.

The altercation happened a on Dec. 18, prior to the woman’s death, according to Moskaluk.

The 90-year-old was treated at hospital for undisclosed injuries but died the next day after her release, he said.

Global News has reached out to Interior Health (IHA) for more information about the incident. An IHA spokesperson said they were unaware of the investigation and looking into the matter on Thursday night.

RCMP did not disclose which care home the woman lived in, but Global News has learned it was Spring Valley Care Centre on Terai Crt.

 

