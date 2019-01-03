Montreal to start partial snow-clearing operation Friday morning

A partial snow-clearing operation will start bright and early on Friday in some areas of Montreal.

The city said Thursday that only certain streets where snow has accumulated will be cleared after a recent blast of winter weather.

READ MORE: A look at Montreal’s game plan to tackle snow and ice this winter

Snow removal will take place in the following boroughs: Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Anjou, Lachine, Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal North, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles, Saint-Laurent and Saint-Léonard.

The operation will begin at 7 a.m. and the city said a team of workers will also spray salt on ice-coated sidewalks and streets.

READ MORE: Montreal will not launch snow removal operation after Wednesday snowfall

Residents are being asked to respect no-parking signs.

“The city is counting on the cooperation of everyone to facilitate operations,” the city said.

Details about snow-clearing operations can be found on the city’s website.