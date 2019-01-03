Crime
January 3, 2019 4:04 pm

Man, woman arrested following seizure of meth pills, firearm in eastern N.B.

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Gerard Chevarie of Saint-Louis-de-Kent appeared in court on Thursday in connection with the seizure.

A 39-year-old man and 29-year-old woman are facing charges in connection with the seizure of drugs and a firearm in eastern New Brunswick.

Southeast District RCMP say they, along with Crime Reduction Unit and the Richibucto detachment, searched a home on Cyriac Street in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B. on Wednesday.

Police say they found what are believed to be methamphetamine pills, as well as a firearm during the search.

The two suspects were arrested at the scene.

Gerard Chevarie of Saint-Louis-de-Kent appeared in Moncton provincial court Thursday to face charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, unsafe storage of ammunition, possession of methamphetamines, and failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.

The woman, whose identity was not released, will appear in court at a later date.

