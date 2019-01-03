Head of N.B. police watchdog leaves amid controversy over Oland murder probe

The head of New Brunswick’s independent police watchdog has left in the wake of a controversy surrounding its probe into an officer’s conduct following multi-millionaire businessman Richard Oland’s murder.

New Brunswick Police Commission acting chairwoman Lynn Chaplin says Steve Roberge is no longer employed by the province of New Brunswick.

She says the commission’s associate director, Jill Whalen, will serve as acting executive director until further notice.

Chaplin declined to comment further on Roberge’s departure in a statement Thursday, noting it is a “personnel matter.”

The commission has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks over its handling of an investigation into a former Saint John deputy police chief who came under scrutiny in the Oland case.

The province’s police association recently accused the police oversight body of being “out of control,” and alleged it was being run in an “abusive, authoritarian fashion.”