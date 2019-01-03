Wellington County OPP lay 28 impaired driving charges during Festive RIDE campaign

Wellington County OPP say officers laid 28 impaired driving charges during their annual Festive Ride campaign between Nov. 23 and Jan. 2.

Police conducted 110 separate RIDE checks throughout Wellington County and more than 6,000 drivers were stopped.

Police said 28 drivers were charged with impaired driving offences, including those who refused to provide a breath sample, while 43 other drivers received a suspension for having a blood-alcohol level between 0.05 and 0.08.

“Choosing to drive while impaired is choosing to put lives at risk and that is unacceptable,” said Insp. Scott Lawson, Wellington County OPP detachment commander. “Our motivation has been, and will continue to be, to improve the safety and security of everyone in Wellington County.”

Police said during the campaign, there were 193 collisions, eight of which involved drug or alcohol usage, 25 resulted in injuries and there was one fatal collision.

Officers also laid 20 charges under the Cannabis Act.

