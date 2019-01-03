Entertainment
January 3, 2019 11:52 am

Paul McCartney turns on the auto-tune in new song, ‘Get Enough’

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Paul McCartney performs at Stade de France on June 11, 2015 in Paris, France.

Hold on a minute, that’s not T-Pain?

That’s right, The Beatles legend, Paul McCartney, likes to experiment too. The 76-year-old has just released a heavily auto-tuned single, Get Enough. The song secretly dropped on New Year’s Day and serves as a treat to longtime Macca fans.

The single came only four months after McCartney’s 17th solo studio album, Egypt Station (2018).

It was the last of his three tracks to be produced by Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder — who has produced albums for Adele, Taylor Swift, OneRepublic and the iconic Beyoncé.

LISTEN BELOW: Can you Get Enough of Paul McCartney’s auto-tune goodness?

In an interview with GQ, McCartney expressed his concern about fiddling around with auto-tune: “I know people are going to go, ‘Oh no! Paul McCartney’s on bloody Auto-Tune! What have things come to?'”

“At the back of my mind,” he said, “I’ve got Elvis Costello saying, ‘F**king hell, Paul!'”

Many believe Get Enough was neither announced or promoted due to McCartney’s fear of any backlash regarding the usage of auto-tune.

During the interview it seems the singer went back and forth on the idea. In the end, he obviously decided it was worth a shot. “You can’t be so straitlaced to not expose yourself to experiences in life,” he said.

“You know what?” he added. “If we’d had this in the Beatles, John, in particular, would be all over it.”

Paul McCartney at the press launch for the Beatles’ ‘Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, held at Brian Epstein’s house in London, England on May 19, 1967.

Following a quiet release, many diehard fans unearthed the tune across YouTube and took to the internet to share their opinions.

“Paul McCartney has always embraced the ever-changing conventions of popular music,” wrote one user on Twitter.

The verdict? Mostly positive. Fans were appreciative and supportive of McCartney still being able to experiment at his age. Followers who didn’t enjoy the presence of auto-tune were still pleasantly surprised with the quality of the music.

(L-R) Musicians Rusty Anderson, Paul McCartney, and Brian Ray perform in concert at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on October 1, 2014 in San Antonio, Tex.

In December, McCartney teamed up with Hollywood sensation Emma Stone for Who Cares, a wonderfully vivid anti-bullying music video from his latest album — which is now available worldwide.

Macca and his touring band will embark on an American tour next summer in support of Egypt Station.

Tickets and information are available on the official Paul McCartney website.

