Paul McCartney turns on the auto-tune in new song, ‘Get Enough’

Hold on a minute, that’s not T-Pain?

That’s right, The Beatles legend, Paul McCartney, likes to experiment too. The 76-year-old has just released a heavily auto-tuned single, Get Enough. The song secretly dropped on New Year’s Day and serves as a treat to longtime Macca fans.

The single came only four months after McCartney’s 17th solo studio album, Egypt Station (2018).

It was the last of his three tracks to be produced by Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder — who has produced albums for Adele, Taylor Swift, OneRepublic and the iconic Beyoncé.

LISTEN BELOW: Can you Get Enough of Paul McCartney’s auto-tune goodness?

READ MORE: YouTube Rewind: A look at the top trending videos in Canada for 2018

In an interview with GQ, McCartney expressed his concern about fiddling around with auto-tune: “I know people are going to go, ‘Oh no! Paul McCartney’s on bloody Auto-Tune! What have things come to?'”

“At the back of my mind,” he said, “I’ve got Elvis Costello saying, ‘F**king hell, Paul!'” Many believe Get Enough was neither announced or promoted due to McCartney’s fear of any backlash regarding the usage of auto-tune. WATCH: Paul McCartney recreates famous Abbey Road photoshoot During the interview it seems the singer went back and forth on the idea. In the end, he obviously decided it was worth a shot. “You can’t be so straitlaced to not expose yourself to experiences in life,” he said. “You know what?” he added. “If we’d had this in the Beatles, John, in particular, would be all over it.”

READ MORE: Paul McCartney reveals raunchy Beatles sex stories in GQ interview

Following a quiet release, many diehard fans unearthed the tune across YouTube and took to the internet to share their opinions.

“Paul McCartney has always embraced the ever-changing conventions of popular music,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Happy New Year, Paul! Loving the new year song. Raw and beautiful and making excellent artistic use of autotune. Bravo. 😘 — Eppie Churcher (@EppieChurcher) January 1, 2019

paul mccartney makes autotune bearable — maria (@reimomos) January 1, 2019

Paul McCartney is one of the best Rock n Roll vocalists of ALL TIME and people are upset that he’s experimenting with autotune at 76 years old. I will throw hands. — Machiel de Groot (@machiel_groot) January 2, 2019

hearing someone like Paul McCartney use autotune is something i never thought would happen ever. welp, here we are. its not a bad thing! its unusual, and autotune isnt ALWAYS my thing, but its different! in a good way! he's experimenting and i love artists who do that. — Executor (@metrognome10) January 2, 2019

This Paul McCartney sort of does Bon Iver autotune thing is actually really good, who knew!? https://t.co/qNybgwTkBd — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) January 2, 2019

The verdict? Mostly positive. Fans were appreciative and supportive of McCartney still being able to experiment at his age. Followers who didn’t enjoy the presence of auto-tune were still pleasantly surprised with the quality of the music.

READ MORE: Man who killed John Lennon, Mark David Chapman, says he feels shame now

In December, McCartney teamed up with Hollywood sensation Emma Stone for Who Cares, a wonderfully vivid anti-bullying music video from his latest album — which is now available worldwide.

Macca and his touring band will embark on an American tour next summer in support of Egypt Station.

Tickets and information are available on the official Paul McCartney website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis