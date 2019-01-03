Paul McCartney turns on the auto-tune in new song, ‘Get Enough’

WATCH: Paul McCartney recreates famous Abbey Road photoshoot
Hold on a minute, that’s not T-Pain?
That’s right, The Beatles legend, Paul McCartney, likes to experiment too. The 76-year-old has just released a heavily auto-tuned single, Get Enough. The song secretly dropped on New Year’s Day and serves as a treat to longtime Macca fans.
The single came only four months after McCartney’s 17th solo studio album, Egypt Station (2018).
It was the last of his three tracks to be produced by Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder — who has produced albums for Adele, Taylor Swift, OneRepublic and the iconic Beyoncé.
LISTEN BELOW: Can you Get Enough of Paul McCartney’s auto-tune goodness?
In an interview with GQ, McCartney expressed his concern about fiddling around with auto-tune: “I know people are going to go, ‘Oh no! Paul McCartney’s on bloody Auto-Tune! What have things come to?'”
Following a quiet release, many diehard fans unearthed the tune across YouTube and took to the internet to share their opinions.
“Paul McCartney has always embraced the ever-changing conventions of popular music,” wrote one user on Twitter.
The verdict? Mostly positive. Fans were appreciative and supportive of McCartney still being able to experiment at his age. Followers who didn’t enjoy the presence of auto-tune were still pleasantly surprised with the quality of the music.
In December, McCartney teamed up with Hollywood sensation Emma Stone for Who Cares, a wonderfully vivid anti-bullying music video from his latest album — which is now available worldwide.
Macca and his touring band will embark on an American tour next summer in support of Egypt Station.
Tickets and information are available on the official Paul McCartney website.
