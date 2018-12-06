YouTube Rewind: A look at the top trending videos in Canada for 2018

YouTube has released its annual list of top trending videos in Canada for 2018 and videos of the Walmart yodeling kid and this year’s Royal Wedding are among some of the videos that have been watched millions of times.

Aaron Brindle, a YouTube Trends expert, said the list was created based on viewer engagement, not just the number of views a video has.

“The YouTube Rewind list is like a pop culture mirror to Canada and the way we look at it is views for one thing, but also how much did people interact with the video, how much people shared it and how much did they comment on it,” he said.

“It’s how many reaction videos have been created.”

10. 2018 US Open Highlights: Serena Williams’ dispute overshadows Naomi Osaka’s final win

Number 10 on the list are highlights from the 2018 US Open, where Serena Williams has a heated exchange with umpire Carlos Ramos. Williams was defeated by Japanese tennis player, Naomi Osaka.

READ MORE: Serena Williams fined $17,000 for violating U.S. Open rules

9. FORTNIGHT DANCE CHALLENGE! – (In Real Life)

With more than 78,357,371 views, a Canadian family earns the number nine spot on YouTube’s Top Trending list for 2018. The video shows the Eh Bee family compete in a Fortnite dance off.

“This family, which has 8 million subscribers to their channel, they basically went through a whole bunch of those iconic Fortnite dances and they tried to recreate them in their hallway,” Brindle said.

8. Falcon Heavy Test Flight

In February, people were consumed with the Falcon Heavy test flight. The jumbo rocket was built to be the most powerful launch vehicle in operation and it took from Florida.

READ MORE: SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy, world’s most powerful rocket

7. The Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Miss Meghan Markle

This spring, Canadians were consumed with the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The two and a half hour YouTube video earned millions of views.

“Canadians are royal watchers,” Brindle said.

“We were there watching the YouTube live stream – there was 11 million people concurrently watching the live stream – and then we went on to re-watching.”

READ MORE: Royal wedding: This is how a photographer captured iconic photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

6. Deadpool, meet Cable

The trailer of the Deadpool sequel earned the number six spot on the YouTube Rewind list.

The highly anticipated film features the incoming villain Cable, played by Josh Brolin.

5. Walmart yodeling kid

One of the most viral moments this year was the video of an 11-year-old boy yodeling in Walmart.

The video of Mason Ramsey has 59,653,942 views and he’s gone on to perform on the Ellen Show and the iconic Grand Ole Opry.

4. Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

An episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke gained the number four spot on the YouTube Rewind list.

The 23-minute long episode Corden visited Liverpool with Paul McCartney and together they explored the city where McCartney grew up.

3. Do You Hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”? (SOLVED with SCIENCE)

It’s a video that solves the question of “Yanny” or “Laurel” and it’s earned the number three spot on the annual YouTube Rewind list.

The video, created by AsapSCIENCE, explains the science behind “Yanny” or “Laurel” debate.

READ MORE: ‘Yanny’ or ‘Laurel’? The recording that’s dividing the internet

2. We broke up

An emotional video from popular YouTube vloggers Liza Koshy and David Dobrik gets the number two spot on the Youtube Rewind list.

The video is six minutes long and has racked up 46,340,306 views and Dobrik and Koshy explain why they’ve decided to part ways.

“I think what makes this video in particular so compelling is how authentic and real it feels,” said Brindle.

1. To Our Daughter

The number one video on YouTube’s Rewind list for 2018 is a video from Kylie Jenner which recounts special moments about her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster.

The video which was posted on Feb. 4, 2018, has been viewed 76,828,640 times.

“Kylie Jenner has this amazing social media presence. She is already building on a significant base of interests in her posts,” said Brindle.

“She has millions of fans that are more likely to share and engage on her videos.”