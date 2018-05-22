Royal wedding: This is how a photographer captured iconic photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The marriage between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday was hard to miss as thousands of images splashed across social media and on television, but arguably the most iconic photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding captured the hearts of royal-watchers.

Following their nuptials, the royal couple paraded around Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage as thousands of well-wishers lined the streets to greet and snap photos of the newlyweds.

However, one photojournalist captured a unique image of the pair that captured the world’s attention. Press Association staff photographer Yui Mok had a bird’s eye view of the passing carriage, when he captured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding hands in the carriage as the procession rolled through.

WATCH: More coverage of the royal wedding

Shortly after the image hit the news outlets, the photograph instantly went viral on social media.

“I don’t know who took this picture, but it’s exquisite,” a Twitter user commented.

Thanks, glad you like the photo. It was taken by myself, and I'm a staff photographer for @PA based in the UK. I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession. https://t.co/hkzViNhSbb — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 19, 2018

Mok then replied in a series of tweets, explaining exactly how he captured the image.

“I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession,” Mok explained.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official wedding portraits revealed

Some were quick to point out the composition of the couple in the carriage, and how they appeared to form the shape of a “heart.” Mok said the shape was “purely coincidental.”

“I had less than a one-second window to take that particular shot – whilst having to focus through a metal grill I was standing over – so was happy to get anything really!” the photographer said.

I should also add a big thanks to the @PA picture desk, who crop and tidy up the raw images that we send to them directly from our cameras on big jobs like this, before they are issued to the wider world. They tend to be unsung, whilst photographers end up grabbing all the glory. — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 19, 2018

He also joked about how he “managed to not spill a drop of sweat” as the royal couple passed by underneath him.

“Difference was I managed to not spill a drop of sweat … which wouldn’t have been very nice for them being directly beneath me!” Mok said.

READ MORE: Smiling page boy photobombs Meghan Markle at royal wedding

Mok also thanked his Press Association colleagues the work hard to make his images look they way the do.

“I should also add a big thanks to the @PA picture desk, who crop and tidy up the raw images that we send to them directly from our cameras on big jobs like this, before they are issued to the wider world,” Mok said. “They tend to be unsung, whilst photographers end up grabbing all the glory.”