Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official wedding portraits revealed

The first portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding have been released by Kensington Palace.

The images were captured by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the couple’s wedding ceremony on Saturday.

“It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s inspiring journey of love, hope and family,” Lubomirski said in a statement Monday.

“This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget.”

Lubomirski also shot the couple’s engagement shoot in December.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also released a statement Monday through Kensington Palace, thanking everyone who took part in wedding celebrations.

“They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world,” the statement read.

Here’s a closer look at the images:

The newlyweds in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, pictured alongside their wedding party.

The newly minted duke and duchess take a photo with their family members and wedding party.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex together on the east terrace of Windsor Castle.