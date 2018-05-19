Entertainment
9:15 am

Smiling page boy photobombs Meghan Markle at royal wedding

One of Meghan Markle’s Canadian page boys stole the show when he flashed a huge smile while holding her train as she walked down the aisle.

The boy, one of the identical twin sons of Markle’s friend, Jessica Mulroney, was caught on camera behind the bride as she made her way to Prince Harry. Jessica Mulroney is wife to Canadian celebrity news personality Ben Mulroney.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

At this juncture, it’s unconfirmed which seven-year-old boy’s smiling face made the viral moment — but it’s one of the twins, either John or Brian Mulroney.

Royal fans all over the world took to Twitter to tweet about the Canadian boy’s expression.

The twins arrived with Markle in the royal Rolls Royce.

Meghan Markle is driven to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle along with her page boys Brian and John Mulroney at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images )

Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time a child has created a viral moment at a royal wedding.

In 2011, at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royal spouses shared a kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

One of their bridesmaids, Grace van Cutsem, covered her ears and made a grumpy face.

Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 in London, England. spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

