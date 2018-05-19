Smiling page boy photobombs Meghan Markle at royal wedding

One of Meghan Markle’s Canadian page boys stole the show when he flashed a huge smile while holding her train as she walked down the aisle.

The boy, one of the identical twin sons of Markle’s friend, Jessica Mulroney, was caught on camera behind the bride as she made her way to Prince Harry. Jessica Mulroney is wife to Canadian celebrity news personality Ben Mulroney.

At this juncture, it’s unconfirmed which seven-year-old boy’s smiling face made the viral moment — but it’s one of the twins, either John or Brian Mulroney.

Royal fans all over the world took to Twitter to tweet about the Canadian boy’s expression.

Same bro. Absolutely same. pic.twitter.com/fvyL6jddwu — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) May 19, 2018

My face was just like that little boy too when the music started 😃#MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/8xEEkmNmHZ — Thomas Roberts (@ThomasARoberts) May 19, 2018

The page boy behind Meghan = MY NEW FAVORITE. He is ALL OF US. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/UduQNK3PXI — Kimberly Eaton (@tweetdeguerre) May 19, 2018

This kids is the best!!!! The cutest, biggest smile!!!! #RoyalWedding. pic.twitter.com/Wx1R4uuAdM — Susan Tran (@susantran) May 19, 2018

Toothless freak behind Meghan – WE GOT OUR MEME KIDS #RoyalWedding2018 — Three in the Pink (@3inthepinkpod) May 19, 2018

WE ARE ALL THE TOOTHLESS KID #Royalwedding — ᴉʇuɐS 💧 (@theSantiChrist) May 19, 2018

The twins arrived with Markle in the royal Rolls Royce.

This isn’t the first time a child has created a viral moment at a royal wedding.

In 2011, at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royal spouses shared a kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

One of their bridesmaids, Grace van Cutsem, covered her ears and made a grumpy face.