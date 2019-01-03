Power restored in Pembroke after lumber yard fire causes major outage Wednesday

Hydro crews say power has been restored to Pembroke residents after a massive lumber yard fire on Wednesday night damaged a main hydro line supplying electricity to most of the city.

First responders, including the Pembroke Fire Department, were called to the blaze at the Lavern Heideman and Sons lumber yard on Boundary Road at around 8 p.m., according to a news release from Ontario Provincial Police on Thursday morning.

No injuries have been reported in the aftermath of the blaze, OPP said. Employees working at the lumber yard at the time of the fire safely evacuated, according to the release.

Hydro One and the Ottawa River Power Corporation both reported by Thursday morning that crews have restored power to all those affected by the major outage in Pembroke, located close to 150 kilometries northwest of Ottawa.

A structure fire caused an outage for customers in the Pembroke area this evening. Our crews have now restored power to those affected. — Hydro One (@HydroOne) January 3, 2019

The crew has worked hard throughout the night. Power has been restored. — Ottawa River Power (@ORPowerCorp) January 3, 2019

OPP said the cause of the fire is still unknown and the Ontario fire marshal will visit the site to investigate.

A section of Boundary Road near the lumber yard, between Paul Martin Drive and Bennett Street, is expected to remain closed until later on Thursday. Local detours have been set up, provincial police said.

. @RenCtyParamedics spent the night supporting Pembroke and area residents affected by the fire related power outage. Many vulnerable persons were provided oxygen tanks, warming, wellness checks and reassurance overnight by Paramedics.

Power is now restored. pic.twitter.com/lslEUKGfhW — ChiefMNolan (@ChiefMNolan) January 3, 2019

Important Message! Power has been restored to the Waterfront Campus following a lengthy outage in the city of Pembroke caused by an industrial fire last night. The College is operating under normal business hours today. @AlgonquinColleg pic.twitter.com/cwu3GAqT4J — AlgonquinOV (@AlgonquinOV) January 3, 2019