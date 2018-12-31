Car crashes into Vanier home for 2nd time in 2 years

Two years after a car crashed into a home in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood, another vehicle has crashed into the same home after a police chase on Sunday.

Police say officers attempted to pull over a driver near Cote Street and Richelieu Avenue at around 1 a.m. Sunday. The driver allegedly fled and subsequently crashed into the home.

After the crash, the 39-year-old driver was arrested and sent to hospital. No one was home at the time of the incident.

In 2016, a pickup truck crashed into the same home and two men in their 40s were sent to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the crash, as they are called any time an incident of death or injury takes place involving police.