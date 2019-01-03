Saskatoon Blades shore up defence in trade with Seattle Thunderbirds

The Saskatoon Blades continue to tweak their lineup as they traded for another defenceman.

The Blades traded Zach Ashton, 17, and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick to the Seattle Thunderbirds for 19-year-old defenceman Reece Harsch.

Blades general manager Colin Priestner said Harsch brings leadership and playoff experience to the team.

“Reece is an experienced player we’ve had our eye on for a while. He plays a hard game, has 25 games of playoff experience, and knows what it takes to win a championship in this league,” Priestner said in a statement.

“We feel Reece makes us a better team today and his leadership and experience will help our younger players continue to develop.”

Harsch was part of the Thunderbirds 2017 WHL championship team and played in the 2017 Memorial Cup.

The Grande Prairie, Alta., native has played in 149 WHL regular season games, notching 15 goals, 47 points, and 77 penalty minutes, and has appeared in 25 playoff games.

Ashton, a rookie, had one assist in the nine games he played with the Blades this season.

In a separate deal, the Blades sent 18-year-old defenceman Seth Bafaro to the Vancouver Giants for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Bafaro played 31 games for the Tri-City Americans before being acquired by the Blades in 2017.

In 116 WHL games, the Revelstoke, B.C., native has seven goals, 11 assists, and 70 penalty minutes.

The Blades are back in action at home on Jan. 4 when they take on the Regina Pats.