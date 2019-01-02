Jets forwards Scheifele, Wheeler headed to NHL All-Star Game

Two Winnipeg Jets are headed to the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

Forwards Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler will be part of the Central Division team at the Jan. 26 contest in San Jose.

Wheeler sits 10th in NHL scoring with 50 points (6 goals, 44 assists) in 39 games while Scheifele is just behind him with 49 points (22 goals, 27 assists).

This will be Scheifele’s first trip to the game, while Wheeler is an all-star for the second time.

The coach of the team with the highest points percentage in each division at the halfway point of the regular season will coach their division’s team, meaning Jets coach Paul Maurice could be headed to San Jose.

The Jets sit at the top of the Central Division as of Wednesday, two points ahead of the Nashville Predators.

