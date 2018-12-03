Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele named NHL’s First Star of the Week

The Winnipeg Jets continue to win games, and the team’s star players continue to make impacts on the stats sheet and on the National Hockey League’s weekly and monthly awards.

Jets centre Mark Scheifele is the latest to receive First Star of the Week honours, for a week that saw him score five goals and three assists.

As of Monday, Scheifele was tied for tenth in the league in points and ninth in goals.

It’s also his second appearance as one of the NHL’s weekly stars for the 2018-19 season. He joins teammates Patrik Laine and Blake Wheeler as Jets who have earned honours this season.

The Jets, currently sitting in third place in the Central Division, play next on Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

