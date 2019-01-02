Low Canadian dollar impacting Saskatchewan vacationers

Frosty temperatures over the holidays have left many residents dreaming of sandy beaches and warmer climates.

However, a low Canadian dollar is giving some Saskatchewan residents second thoughts on heading south this winter for vacation.

“It changes the length of the stay a little bit, but if we want to get some heat we’re going to pay for it,” said traveller Laura Arnold.

Despite the Canadian dollar’s worst annual performance in three years, there are still ways to enjoy some fun in the sun.

“It still is very busy because it doesn’t matter how much the price packages are, people need that escape to be able to have their sanity at the end of the day,” said Randene Bank, Regina’s Vision Travel branch manager.

The Canadian dollar is worth just under 74 cents U.S., so for some, bargain hunting is key.

Instead of vacationing in an American hotbed, Bank said people are looking for all-inclusive packages farther south.

“When you’re at an all-inclusive, it’s not necessarily that you’re paying every time you turn around, it’s just if you want to be doing some local excursions where sometimes the prices will be in U.S. dollars,” Bank said.

The Regina airport said they’ve had a two per cent increase in travel from a year ago, including flights to Mexico and other South American countries.

“It may be having an impact, but it’s not showing up in terms of passenger traffic,” Earl Spencer, vice president of operations and safety at Regina Airport, said of the exchange rate.

If you are looking for a good deal, Bank has a few suggestions.

“Puerto Vallarta in Mexico is usually reasonable, going into the Dominican, if people are going to into Puerto Plata on the north coast is another spot and Cuba is another spot,” Bank said.