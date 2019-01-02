Weather
December was warmer than usual for Waterloo region

University of Waterloo Weather Station tracks temperature data.

While it may have seemed awfully cold in December, the temperatures were actually above average, according to Frank Seglenieks of the University of Waterloo Weather Station.

The reason it likely felt colder than normal was because of the cool start to the month but things balanced out and by Dec. 31, the average temperature of 1.7 C finished two degrees above the annual average.

Similarly, the daily low (-4.2 C) for the month was also about two-and-a-half degrees warmer than the annual average for December (-6.8 C.)

The warm temperatures also kept the total snowfall well below average (37.2 cm) as there was 11.5 cm of the white stuff in total.

While we did not experience much snow, that does not mean it was a dry December. The rainfall Waterloo region experienced on New Year’s Eve pushed the total to 71.6 mm, just slightly above the average total for the month of 71.2 mm.

