Barrie man charged after allegedly fleeing RIDE stop in Innisfil

A man from Barrie has been charged after allegedly fleeing from a RIDE check stop in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Dec. 29, officers were conducting a RIDE program at the 20th Sideroad and 2nd Line when a vehicle was seen making a U-turn.

Police say an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued at a high rate of speed through a posted 50 km/h community safety zone.

Officers say a few moments later, the vehicle was located in a ditch after the driver lost control while trying to avoid a vehicle stopped at a red light at Killarney Beach Road.

According to police, a legal amount of marijuana and an open cup of liquor were recovered.

Officers say the driver and his female passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police say 27-year-old Arsalan Sidduqui from Barrie has been charged with dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer, stunt driving, having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available and having care or control of a vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Officers say the man’s vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended.

According to police, Sidduqui was released and is scheduled to appear in court in January.