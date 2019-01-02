Peterborough police search for 2nd suspect in alleged ‘bear spray’ convenience store robbery

One woman was arrested and officers are searching for another after a Peterborough convenience store employee was assaulted and robbed in late December, police said.

Police said around 1:25 p.m. on Dec. 29, two women entered a store on Parkhill Road East and made a “minimal purchase” at the cash counter.

When the employee opened the cash register, police said one of the suspects grabbed the register while the other sprayed the employee in the face with bear spray.

Police said the suspects fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Police and the canine unit searched the area but did not locate the suspects.

The investigation led to the identification of two suspects. On Dec. 30, officers attended a residence and arrested one suspect.

Autumn Elizabeth Nesbitt, 20, of no fixed address in Peterborough, was charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon (bear spray) and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was held in custody and appeared in court on Dec. 31.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of the second suspect. No name was released.