Langley man who lost 40 vintage cars in garage fire rebuilds collection

Walking into Garry Cassidy’s garage is like walking back in time.

Every square inch is occupied by classic American cars. The names are familiar to those who collect rare old cars — Bel Air, Camaro, Corvette — and you can find them all here.

This is Cassidy’s second car collection. His first collection was destroyed in a 2017 house fire.

“My wife and I cried for 21 days in a row,” Cassidy said.

READ MORE: For sale: 1 record-breaking, made-in-B.C. motorized log

His collection, though, which consisted of about 40 collector cars, was insured and Cassidy managed to rebuild his garage from scratch.

While he waited for the building to be finished, he was hitting all the classic car auctions, looking for gold. Three weeks later, he made his first purchase.

“The first car I bought was a 1956 Chevy Nomad,” he said. “I just fell in love with it.”

WATCH: (Aired Oct. 26, 2017) Owner of destroyed collector cars tours devastation

He has gone on to buy 24 more vintage vehicles, but none of them have been able to replace some of his original collection.

“I’m finding my enthusiasm isn’t the same as it was before because I don’t think you can replace what I had,” Cassidy said.

“We are still getting some cars… some nice cars. But at this point I’m not lucky enough to get some really great cars.”

READ MORE: B.C. property with 340 vintage cars on sale for $1.45M

To the untrained eye, the new collection is stunning — cars that are immaculate restorations, and others that are unique.

However, it’s still a work in progress as Cassidy continues to look for his Holy Grail: a 1961 Bel Air convertible, knowing full well he owned the only one every made.

Nevertheless, he will find some other gems along the way.