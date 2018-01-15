For sale: 1 record-breaking, made-in-B.C. motorized log

The world’s fastest motorized log could be yours for the right price.

The Cedar Rocket was built by the team at Pioneer Log Homes, the builders featured on the HGTV program Timber Kings.

“Usually what we build goes down the road on a truck, not its own wheels,” Bryan Reid Sr. of Pioneer Log Homes said.

The body was fashioned from a single 240-year-old Western Red Cedar and parts of an old Mazda. It has twin 20-horsepower turbines and a fully electric powertrain.

The Cedar Rocket is electric since having a fuel tank inside a giant log proved to be too big a challenge.

After touring North America and setting a “log speed” record of 90 kilometres per hour, the Cedar Rocket is on the auction block.

The car will go on sale at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., this week.

Proceeds from the sale will go to several veterans groups in the U.S. and Canada.

“The crazy thing about it is it puts a smile on everybody’s face,” Reid Sr. said of the Cedar Rocket. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a 92-year-old veteran or a two-year-old child, male or female. Everybody loves it.”

“It’s a creation of Mother Nature.”

— With files from Geoff Hastings