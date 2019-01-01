1 person killed in Strathcona County New Year’s Day collision involving train

One person died Tuesday afternoon after a collision involving a train and tractor trailer in Strathcona County.

Emergency crews were called to reports of the collision, which happened in the area of Range Road 232 and just north of Yellowhead Trail at about 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was quite apparent that it was a serious collision and unfortunately there has been a fatality,” Strathcona County RCMP Cpl. Ken Shamblaw said.

RCMP said the tractor trailer driver died at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Contents from a fuel tank on the truck leaked, CN said, but were contained and there was no risk to the public.

The collision happened at a crossing that is equipped with gates and lights which were working at the time, CN said.

“The collision was right on the tracks itself. It hit the passenger side of the cab of the tractor unit and dragged the tractor 50 metres east down the track,” Shamblaw said.

RCMP, CN and CN police are investigating the cause of the collision.

“We don’t know the reason why tractor was there. As you can see, the lights and bells and whistles [are] fully operational on both sides, so that’ll be determined in the investigation of what happened. Was it a mechanical issue or something else?” Shamblaw said.

Police said they are not certain if the victim was inside or outside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The track was cleared a few hours after the collision and trains were expected to start moving again late Tuesday afternoon.

