Man dies after rear-ending semi-truck on highway east of Edmonton
A A
One man was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving struck the back of a semi-truck on Highway 16 east of Edmonton on Tuesday night.
Strathcona County RCMP and emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash near Range Road 225 at around 8:40 p.m.
RCMP said the truck was heading east on Highway 16 when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.
The driver of that other vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else inside the vehicle.
RCMP said the contributing factors of this crash are still under investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.