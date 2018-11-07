Traffic
November 7, 2018 5:45 pm
Updated: November 7, 2018 5:46 pm

Man dies after rear-ending semi-truck on highway east of Edmonton

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Strathcona County RCMP responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 near Range Road 225. Nov. 7 , 2018.

One man was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving struck the back of a semi-truck on Highway 16 east of Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Strathcona County RCMP and emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash near Range Road 225 at around 8:40 p.m.

RCMP said the truck was heading east on Highway 16 when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The driver of that other vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else inside the vehicle.

RCMP said the contributing factors of this crash are still under investigation.

