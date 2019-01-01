Family of deceased U of R rugby player thanks Regina for support in search effort

The family of 19-year-old Promise “Max” Chukwudum says they are thankful for the help in trying to locate him and ask that people continue to hold the family in their thoughts as they grieve.

Chukwudum went missing on Nov. 17, and an extensive search effort began involving police and volunteers. His body was discovered on Dec. 21 on the 5000 block of Sherwood Drive. Police confirmed the University of Regina international student and rugby player’s identity on Dec. 27.

“We would like to thank the staff, faculty and students at the University of Regina that welcomed Promise as a student and who later supported our family when Promise was missing. We thank the Office of the President for your assistance. We want to extend our deepest appreciation to UR International for the care and support we have received,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Body found over weekend identified as missing U of R student

The family goes on to thank the Regina Police Service, especially the investigators working on Promise’s case, and media for spreading the word about his disappearance and covering search parties.

“Moving forward, we ask for ongoing privacy during this painful period for our family. Promise was a friend, a brother and a son. Our family needs time to absorb this shock and privacy, which allows us to make necessary plans as we support one another,” the statement says.

“We do not anticipate doing further interviews or speaking directly to the media so we want to reiterate our profound, sincerest appreciation for the reporters that covered this story and to the reporters and producers that also reached out express their condolences.”

The statement continues: “We will close by expressing our deepest appreciation for the care and support we received while in Regina. This is not the outcome we had expected, but the support we experienced helped sustain us. Each week we called for an event, volunteers and supporters would come out to offer their assistance. These gestures helped us continue on. Thank you all once again.”

A private memorial service will be held for Promise in early January.