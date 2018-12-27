Body found over weekend identified as missing U of R student

Regina Police Service have confirmed that the deceased man, whose body was found on Dec. 21 is 19-year-old Promise (Max) Chukwudum.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Sherwood Drive at around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 21 for the report of a man who appeared deceased. Officers secured the immediate area and requested the help of Major Crimes and the Forensic Identification Unit, as well as the Coroner.

The University of Regina student was the subject of a missing person’s report, but it wasn’t possible until Thursday, Dec 27 to make public confirmation of his identity because police had to notify his immediate family.

Police and the Coroner’s office are conducting a death investigation to try and fully understand the circumstances of Chukwudum’s death.

There are still investigative tasks to be done, but at this stage of the investigation there is no indication that Chukwudum’s death is because of a criminal act.

If anyone has any information that may help police they are asked to call 306-77-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.