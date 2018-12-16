Search for Promise Chukwudum moves to Regina’s west end

It’s been nearly a month since Promise “Max” Chukwudum went missing, and on Sunday friends and family continued their search for the 19-year-old in the area around Rambler Park on 13th Avenue.

The University of Regina student was last seen in the Marshall Crescent area of Normanview neighbourhood on Nov. 17.

Police, along with search and rescue teams, have been combing through neighbourhoods and yards across the city since his disappearance. Last week, officials expanded those efforts to the air.

Around a dozen people showed up to the latest search for Chukwudum, with police on hand in case anything was found.

Friends and family continue to search for Promise (Max) Chukwudum who went missing nearly one month ago. They’re now searching along 13th Ave in the city’s west end. #yqr #sask pic.twitter.com/dSHn9PVq3f — Katelyn Wilson (@GlobalWilsonK) December 16, 2018

“We are going to different areas of the city because we don’t know where exactly this whole thing started from,” said Chukwudum’s sister, Chinaza.

Chukwudum is in his second year of a computer science degree and is a member of the university’s rugby team.

“I play rugby, and it’s such a close-knit community. It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, we’re family so it’s family coming out to help,” volunteer Spencer Boldt said.

Chukwudum’s father has also travelled to Regina from Nigeria to help with the search, and his sister has been active in organizing events to find her brother.

Friends say Chukwudum was active on social media until around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, but that was the last time they heard from him.

“We’re trying to get as much information as we can and we’re trying to look for any form of evidence that could help,” Chinaza said.

The family says they’ve been in contact with police daily and are thankful for all the support from the community.

Right now, they’re hoping for a Christmas miracle that Chukwudum will return safely.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.