Police starting aerial search for missing University of Regina student

The Regina Police Service is starting an air search for Promise Chukwudum, who has not been seen since Nov. 17.

Chukwudum, 19, is five-feet-11-inches tall, 240 pounds with a medium build, and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light-coloured sweatpants and a dark-coloured touque.

In November, police searched the landfill for Chukudum found no sign of him.

Investigators said they are treating this as a missing person’s case and, among the possibilities are saying Chukudum left a residence on Marshall Crescent, on foot, and may have entered a building or some other structure to shelter from the cold.

Police are continuing their request for home and property owners to carry out a visual inspection of their properties before further snowfall covers any potential evidence.

Chukwudum attends the University of Regina on a student visa and would have limited familiarity with the city. He has friends here, but no family members.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.