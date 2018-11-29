Students at U of R hold rally for Promise Chukwudum who’s been missing since Nov. 17

Close to 100 University of Regina students and faculty stood outside the Riddell Centre on Thursday afternoon rallying behind the safe return of Promise Chukwudum, known to friends and family as “Max.”

Promise has been missing since Nov. 17 when he was last seen around the Marshall Crescent area.

“We’re really worried. My parents are worried, his friends are worried. I’ve had so many sleepless nights, I’m finding it really hard to eat and I’m encouraging the public to keep an eye out for Promise,” said Chinaza Chukwudum, Promise’s sister.

Promise was part of the university’s rugby team and a computer science student – something his sister said he was extremely proud of, and the reason she believes he didn’t disappear on his own terms.

“I’m really hoping there is someone out there that knows anything about his disappearance or if there is someone out there keeping him hostage, to let him go,” Chinaza said.

Promise spent two seasons on the rugby team, a sport he was introduced to for the first time when he became a U of R student.

“He was great. He had a lot to learn about rugby, as most of us do when we start, but he was excited about it. He was a physical athlete and he cared a lot about the safety of his teammates,” said Nathan Sgrazzutti, a teammate of Promise’s.

“He was definitely someone we came to know as a brother.”

It’s not only the rugby team who have been shaken up over his disappearance – it has impacted the entire campus.

“We are hoping for the best, but obviously his colleagues, his fellow computer science students, members of this national community, the rugby team are very concerned,” said Thomas Chase, University of Regina provost and vice-president.

“People generally on campus are very concerned and hope this has a good outcome.”

Police have already searched multiple Regina neighbourhoods including the Marshall Crescent area, Rosemont and Transcona.

If you have any information regarding Promise’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.