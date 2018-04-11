Regina police searching for missing boy

The Regina Police Service (RPS) continue to search for a missing boy.
Isaac Stonechild, 11, was last seen on March 20 around 12:50 a.m. CT, in the area of the 1400 block of Cameron Street in Regina.
Police said Stonechild is a vulnerable person and they want to locate him to make sure he is safe.
Stonechild is Indigenous, four-foot-five, approximately 110 pounds with shaved black hair.
He was last known to be wearing dark blue skinny jeans and a dark blue and black sweater.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stonechild is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500.
