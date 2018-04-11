Canada
April 11, 2018 3:25 pm

Regina police searching for missing boy

By Online Producer  Global News

Isaac Stonechild, 11, was last seen on March 20 around 12:50 a.m. CT, in the area of the 1400 block of Cameron Street in Regina.

Regina Police Service
A A

The Regina Police Service (RPS) continue to search for a missing boy.

Isaac Stonechild, 11, was last seen on March 20 around 12:50 a.m. CT, in the area of the 1400 block of Cameron Street in Regina.

Police said Stonechild is a vulnerable person and they want to locate him to make sure he is safe.

Stonechild is Indigenous, four-foot-five, approximately 110 pounds with shaved black hair.

He was last known to be wearing dark blue skinny jeans and a dark blue and black sweater.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stonechild is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
11-year-old missing
Cameron Street
Isaac Stonechild
Missing Regina boy
Police search for missing boy
Regina
Regina Police Service
RPS
Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News