Regina police searching for missing boy

The Regina Police Service (RPS) continue to search for a missing boy.

Isaac Stonechild, 11, was last seen on March 20 around 12:50 a.m. CT, in the area of the 1400 block of Cameron Street in Regina.

Police said Stonechild is a vulnerable person and they want to locate him to make sure he is safe.

Stonechild is Indigenous, four-foot-five, approximately 110 pounds with shaved black hair.

He was last known to be wearing dark blue skinny jeans and a dark blue and black sweater.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stonechild is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500.