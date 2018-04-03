Regina police seize sawed-off rifle and drugs from Regina home

Two people are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle incident in Regina on March 30.

The investigation led to the recovery of a sawed-off rifle and a number of drugs.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. on March 30, an officer in the area of Pasqua Street and 7th Avenue noticed suspicious activity around a parked vehicle, which seemingly matched the description of a previously reported stolen vehicle.

The officer noticed the license plate of the vehicle did not match the one registered to it, and then saw someone running away.

The officer requested a canine team, who found tracks leading directly to a nearby house.

Once police arrived, they found a man and woman hiding in a room of the house, both matching the description of the reported suspects in relation to the stolen vehicle.

The man was found to be in possession of meth, and after police searched the room, they found a loaded, sawed-off rifle.

Both individuals were also found to be the subject of other warrants and were arrested.

Jayleen Peige McNab, 18, and Anthony Allan Rus, 21, both of Regina, are facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and possession of a loaded, prohibited firearm.

Both accused made their first court appearance on these charges at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 2.