Police investigate after man stabbed and possibly ran-over in Regina

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in their investigation into an overnight incident that left one man injured.

On March 26, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police received reports of a male who had been stabbed with a knife at a location on the 1300 block of Garnet Street.

When police arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

As they made their way to the hospital, police learned that the man who had been stabbed was in fact not injured at the location on Garnet Street and that he may have also been hit by a vehicle.

The events are believed to have happened in the area of 7th Avenue and York Street just before 11:15p.m.

At this time, it is not clear if there was an altercation that resulted in the stabbing and possible collision, but police are looking for more information to clarify the circumstances and have stated that investigators have not been able to obtain reliable and consistent information regarding this event.

The RPS is asking anyone who may have witnessed an incident in the area of 7th Avenue and York Street, or any information related to this event, to contact them at 306-777-6500.