Canada
March 31, 2018 9:34 pm

Regina police investigate early morning death Saturday

By Reporter  Global News

Regina Police are investigating an early morning death in the 1800 block of 6th Avenue.

Global News
A A

Regina Police are investigating the death of a person who was found unresponsive Saturday morning.

Police and EMS were dispatched to the 1800 block of 6th Avenue shortly after 5:00 a.m.

No other details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
1800 Block
1800 block of 6th Avenue
6th Avenue
casualty
Early morning death Regina
Fatality
Investigation
news
Police
Police investigate after body found
Regina
Regina death
Regina Police
Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News