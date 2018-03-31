Regina police investigate early morning death Saturday
Regina Police are investigating the death of a person who was found unresponsive Saturday morning.
Police and EMS were dispatched to the 1800 block of 6th Avenue shortly after 5:00 a.m.
No other details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
