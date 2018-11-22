Regina police extend search of missing 19-year-old man

The Regina Police Service are asking the public for help in locating 19-year-old Promise Chukwudum, who’s been missing since Nov. 17.

Chukwudum is described as black, approximately five-feet-11-inches tall, 240 pounds, with a medium build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light-coloured sweatpants and a dark-coloured toque.

Police say he was last seen near Marshall Crescent in Regina early Saturday morning and has not been in contact with family or friends.

Officers and members of Search and Rescue Regina (SARR) are conducting a sweep of the neighbourhood surrounding Marshall Crescent.

Police would like to tell residents that they can expect officers walking from house to house, and in some cases, entering into yards searching for signs of possible break-and-enters.

SARR members can be identified by their orange vests and will be carrying credentials.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.