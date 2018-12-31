Calgary police hunt for armed robbery suspects

Calgary police are on the hunt for two men who they say are connected to a series of armed robberies of area convenience stores, one of which resulted in a clerk being injured.

“In each of the three robberies, two men have entered the convenience stores armed with what is believed to be a sawed-off shotgun and have either threatened or assaulted the clerks before obtaining undisclosed items prior to fleeing,” a police news release said Monday.

Police said the robberies occurred at the following locations:

Police describe the first suspect as approximately six feet tall with a medium build. The second suspect is described as about five feet nine inches tall with a medium to heavy build.

A spokesperson for Mac’s/Circle K told Global News that the company is taking precautions but would not comment further, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: 7 teenagers arrested in violent Calgary robbery spree