Airdrie man charged in connection with Balzac gas station armed robbery
A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Balzac gas station over the weekend.
On Dec. 29 at around 3:10 p.m., a man went into a Balzac gas station with an airsoft pistol and demanded money from the clerk, RCMP said.
He obtained an undisclosed amount before fleeing in a vehicle. Information given to police by the public helped locate the vehicle a short time later in the Luxstone neighbourhood in Airdrie.
Cody Madigan, 20, of Airdrie was charged with five offences in connection with the incident, including pointing, using and robbing with a firearm.
Police said Madigan was released with strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31, 2019.
