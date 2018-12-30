Crime
December 30, 2018 9:44 pm

Airdrie man charged in connection with Balzac gas station armed robbery

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Balzac gas station over the weekend.

On Dec. 29 at around 3:10 p.m., a man went into a Balzac gas station with an airsoft pistol and demanded money from the clerk, RCMP said.

He obtained an undisclosed amount before fleeing in a vehicle. Information given to police by the public helped locate the vehicle a short time later in the Luxstone neighbourhood in Airdrie.

Cody Madigan, 20, of Airdrie was charged with five offences in connection with the incident, including pointing, using and robbing with a firearm.

Police said Madigan was released with strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31, 2019.

