RCMP investigating after armed robbery at Airdrie thrift store
RCMP are investigating after a man robbed a thrift store in Airdrie Saturday afternoon.
Police said a man entered the Salvation Army on Main Street around 4:00 p.m., brandishing a weapon.
Officers said he demanded cash from the employee, who gave an undisclosed amount, and then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
The man is described as five-foot six-inches to five-foot seven-inches tall and 140 to 150 pounds. He had black hair with some grey facial hair and was wearing a green hooded jacket, black pants and white sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online, as RCMP continue to investigate.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.