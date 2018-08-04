RCMP investigating after armed robbery at Airdrie thrift store

RCMP are investigating after a man robbed a thrift store in Airdrie Saturday afternoon.

Police said a man entered the Salvation Army on Main Street around 4:00 p.m., brandishing a weapon.

Officers said he demanded cash from the employee, who gave an undisclosed amount, and then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The man is described as five-foot six-inches to five-foot seven-inches tall and 140 to 150 pounds. He had black hair with some grey facial hair and was wearing a green hooded jacket, black pants and white sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online, as RCMP continue to investigate.