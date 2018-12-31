Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme cold warnings to end 2018

We end 2018 with an extreme cold warning across much of Saskatchewan, then a drastic change in temperatures to start the new year.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

A bitter cold New Year’s Eve in Saskatoon as temperatures take a nose dive, approaching -40 with the wind chill. An extreme cold warning was issued Sunday evening for northern, central and south-eastern parts of the province.

Sunny skies with a few clouds throughout the day. Bundle up, as exposed skin can freeze in minutes.

Monday Night

Wind-chill values overnight will stay around the -35 degree mark.

Tuesday

Temperatures begin to rebound New Year’s Day, but the morning will still be quite frigid with wind-chills around -30 degrees.

Clouds will begin to roll in and a high of -6 degrees expected later in the evening. Winds pick up, gusting up to 50 km/h at times.

Wednesday

Some sunny breaks and positive temperatures expected. Saskatoon could see a high of 1 degree with some heavier winds.

Thursday

The warming trend continues with partly cloudy skies and a high of 1 degree.

The Dec. 31 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Ty Maurice in Patuanak, Sask.

