SIU investigating death of man in London police custody

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 29-year-old man died in police custody in London, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the man was arrested by London police on Wednesday afternoon on an “outstanding charge.”

Following his arrest, the man was brought to a cell at the London police station to await a bail hearing.

The next morning, the man appeared in court and was then transferred to the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) on Exeter Road.

A short time after he arrived at the EMDC, the SIU says he collapsed and was taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead Thursday night, just before 9 p.m.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529. Video evidence can also be uploaded to the unit’s website.

Often referred to as Ontario’s police watchdog, the SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

