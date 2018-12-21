Man injured during arrest in Stratford, SIU investigating

Ontario’s police watchdog was called to Stratford on Monday night after a man was injured during an arrest.

Stratford police say they were called to the LCBO at 91 Wellington St. for a report of a man causing a disturbance.

Police say they apprehended the man who was injured during the arrest. He was taken to Stratford General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man has been charged with causing a disturbance and assaulting a peace officer.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating the incident to see if it falls within their mandate.

The SIU is mandated to investigate deaths, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.