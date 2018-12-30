Montreal crowdfunding campaign hopes to save long-running Plateau record store

Sound Central, a long-running record store in the Plateau, may be coming to a close after nearly two decades in Montreal.

Owner Shawn Ellingham says he cannot financially continue to operate the store.

Mounting unpaid debt from trying to stay relevant in the digital age is the reason, Ellingham said.

“For the longest time I was trying to keep up with the demand and new releases,” Ellingham said.

“It got to a point where it just caught up.”

After telling clients of the financial hardships over social media, long-time shopper and music lover Adam Reider decided to launch a GoFundMe campaign, Save Sound Central.

“We share the same values and love of music and he needs help,” Reider said.

“It was kind of a no-brainer.”

The crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $4,000 after being active online for 17 days .

The goal is to raise $10,000, which Ellingham says will take a lot of the weight off his shoulders.

“I don’t know if I can save this store, but I can definitely help,” Reider said.

Ellingham says it will not be enough to clear the ever-growing debt. “It doesn’t heal the wounds but it puts a band aid.”

Over 112 people have donated online, and according to Ellingham, store clients are also handing out cash donations to help out.

Described by Reider as “loud in every sense of the word,” the store sells not only records but CDs, VHS tapes, shirts and figurines.

It is also a very popular space for the city’s amateur music scene.

Many local bands get to live the dream of having their album sold on a record store shelf.

“You want to support something like that,” Reider said. “It’s a mutual beneficial relationship with the community.”

Elllingham invites local bands and now even artists to showcase their work, giving them exposure.

“Even Marilyn Manson’s mix tapes started somewhere,” Ellingham said.

The laid-back store with old, classic rock records stuck to the ceiling is also a place where shoppers can hang out.

“It’s a community centre to a certain degree,” Reider said.

Ellingham says it’s heartwarming to see the community that he has served for so many years give back.

“[I] hope that is key,” Ellingham said.

Donations will be accepted until January 15th.