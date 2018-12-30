Recipe: Cuban-style cohiba sauce

Are you having people over for New Year’s Eve and looking for options for appetizers?

Executive chef Reuben Major from Havana Vancouver is here with an easy cohiba sauce recipe that can be used for a variety of dishes.

INGREDIENTS

1 can (796 ml) Whole Peeled Tomatoes

1 cup Olive Oil

2 White Onions (medium size, ¼” diced)

1 tsp. Salt

10 cloves Garlic (minced)

2 Tbsp. Smoke Paprika

1 ½ Tbsp. Chili Flakes

1 tsp. Cayenne Pepper

4 Tbsp. Fresh Oregano Leave (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

METHOD

Set up a smoker by placing mesquite wood chips into a deep full metal insert. Place over medium heat, tossing occasionally until chips start smoking. Meanwhile, place can of whole peeled tomatoes onto a “pouch” made of aluminum foil inside a shallow perforated full metal insert. Seal the top with plastic wrap but leave the side holes exposed. Once the chips begin to smoke, turn off heat and finish the job with the handheld blowtorch. Get the chips to the point of hot coals/fire and smoking heavily. Place the insert of tomatoes over top and seal the whole container with plastic wrap so no smoke can escape. Immediately place in the refrigerator and let sit for 30 minutes. After time has elapsed, repeat this process one more time to adequately smoke the tomatoes. In an appropriately sized pot over medium low heat, bring olive oil to the rippling point. Add 2 diced white onion, salt and sweat, stirring occasionally, until Onions are translucent, approximately 10 minutes. Add minced garlic cloves and cook until fragrant, approximately 2 minutes Add smoked paprika, chili flakes, cayenne pepper and cook for 5 minutes. Add the smoked tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Break up the tomatoes using a whisk or spatula. Continue simmering and reducing until desired yield is reached. Remove from heat and stir in fine chopped oregano and salt to taste. Puree to a textured consistency using the immersion blender. Place into an appropriately sized container, label, and refrigerate. Hold for a maximum of five days.