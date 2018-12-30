Vavenby under Do Not Use order after semi crash spills diesel

Residents of more than 100 homes in Vavenby, B.C., can’t use their tap water after a semi-trailer crash spilled diesel into the North Thompson River.

Interior Health said the crash happened 10 kilometres south of Avola early Sunday morning.

As a result, the health authority has placed the Vavenby Community Water System, which serves 124 homes, under a Do Not Use order.

A Do Not Use order means water shouldn’t be consumed or used for cooking, cleaning, bathing or even to water plants.

The health authority said the semi that crashed was carrying meat products and the spill is from a ruptured fuel tank.

Regional district area director Carol Schaffer said residents were being notified on Sunday morning about the Do Not Use order via phone and social media.

The health authority said impacted Vavenby residents can pick up bottled water and bulk water at the Vavenby Fire Hall.

READ MORE: Diesel spill leaks 1,000 litres into RDCO parking lot

Meanwhile, Interior Health said in a media released that residents of a larger area downstream from the crash site should check for possible fuel contamination before using water from the North Thompson River.

The health authority said no one should use the river water if it smells or tastes like fuel.

“Diesel fuel can pose a health risk following ingestion, inhalation or skin absorption,” said Interior Health in a media release.

A community meeting about the situation is planned for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Vavenby Community Hall.

READ MORE: Small portion of diesel fuel spill enters Thames River: City of London

The health authority said the Avola Community Water System is not impacted because it gets water from Avola Creek.

This is not the first time Vavenby’s water has been impacted by an upstream crash.

Schaffer said there was a similar incident almost two years ago when a truck went into the river and spilled diesel.

READ MORE: Tugboat carrying large fuel tank sinks in Fraser River

Schaffer said that during the previous incident, the water supply was shut off for two or three days.

Vaveby is 150 kilometres north of Kamloops in B.C.’s interior.