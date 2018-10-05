Small portion of diesel fuel spill enters Thames River: City of London

The City of London says cleanup work is underway following a diesel fuel spill southeast of the Blackfriars Bridge.

The city sent out a release Friday afternoon, saying diesel fuel from a garbage truck entered the storm sewer system and a small portion has reached the Thames River.

Officials say the spill was identified early and a spills response contractor and the city’s sewer operations team are on site. The city says the majority of the material has been contained and is being removed.

This truck is sucking up the diesel fuel that leaked into the Thames River near Blackfriars Bridge following an earlier spill from a garbage truck. The spill has been contained and is currently being removed. #LDNOnt pic.twitter.com/EhoVesLxd5 — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) October 5, 2018

Sewer operations division manager Rick Pedlow told 980 CFPL he estimates 20 to 40 litres made it to the river.

“This represents approximately 10% to 20% of the total possible volume. The balance of the diesel fuel was contained before it made its way to the storm outlet.”

According to the statement, there are no health risks to the public.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks is on scene.