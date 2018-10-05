Environment
October 5, 2018 1:32 pm
Updated: October 5, 2018 2:31 pm

Small portion of diesel fuel spill enters Thames River: City of London

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Crews are cleaning the contained diesel fuel spill in the Thames from a garbage truck that leaked the fuel into the storm sewer, which then made its way into the river.

Natalie Lovie/980 CFPL
A A

The City of London says cleanup work is underway following a diesel fuel spill southeast of the Blackfriars Bridge.

READ MORE: Blackfriars Bridge frame lifted into place over Thames River

The city sent out a release Friday afternoon, saying diesel fuel from a garbage truck entered the storm sewer system and a small portion has reached the Thames River.

Officials say the spill was identified early and a spills response contractor and the city’s sewer operations team are on site. The city says the majority of the material has been contained and is being removed.

Sewer operations division manager Rick Pedlow told 980 CFPL he estimates 20 to 40 litres made it to the river.

“This represents approximately 10% to 20% of the total possible volume. The balance of the diesel fuel was contained before it made its way to the storm outlet.”

According to the statement, there are no health risks to the public.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks is on scene.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City Of London
Diesel fuel spill
Diesel Spill
Environment Minister
fuel spill london
Garbage Truck
london fuel spill
london thames
Ministry of Environment
spill containment
thames fuel spill
Thames River

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News