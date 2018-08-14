Tugboat sinks Fraser River
Tugboat carrying large fuel tank sinks in Fraser River

By Online News Producer  Global News

The tugboat on the Fraser River Tuesday morning. Credit: Mike Suzuki / Global News

A tugboat overturned and sank in the Fraser River near South Vancouver, spilling fuel into the water, the City of Vancouver says.

The city says the George H. Ledcor sank off Deering Island in the Fraser River between midnight and 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The boat has a large tank onboard, carrying 22,000 litres of fuel.

The Coast Guard and city environmental crews are now on scene assessing the situation. A boom has been put in place around the area.

A crane is also on scene to pull out the boat later on Tuesday.

No one is believed to have been hurt.

The tugboat on the Fraser River Tuesday morning. Credit: Mike Suzuki / Global News

The tugboat on the Fraser River Tuesday morning. Credit: Mike Suzuki / Global News

The tugboat on the Fraser River Tuesday morning. Credit: Mike Suzuki / Global News

The tugboat on the Fraser River Tuesday morning. Credit: Mike Suzuki / Global News

