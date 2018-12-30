Pick-up crashes into traffic signal pole in Pitt Meadows; driver in hospital

Emergency responders have taken the driver of a crashed pick-up truck to hospital after his vehicle hit a traffic signal pole in Pitt Meadows Saturday night.

It happened around 9:30 pm at the corner of Lougheed Highway & Park Road.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to free the trapped driver.

The driver’s condition is not known.

Lougheed eastbound is down to one lane while RCMP investigate.